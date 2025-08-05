Charles Robinson Shuts Down False Rumor

Longtime WWE referee Charles Robinson, affectionately known to fans as “Lil’ Naitch,” has responded to a disturbing false rumor claiming he had passed away.

Robinson took to social media this week to personally debunk the hoax and reassure fans that he is very much alive.

A fake memorial graphic falsely announcing Robinson’s death began circulating on Facebook, even going as far as to claim WWE had confirmed the news.

The fabricated post quickly gained traction before Robinson stepped in to set the record straight via his Instagram account. “I am alive and well. Some people are just stinky nasty old butt holes that spread lies,” Robinson wrote. “Do not believe anything you read on the Internet. Have a great week. #NOTDEAD”

Robinson’s post was met with a wave of support and relief from fans, fellow referees, and WWE Superstars alike, many praising his good-natured way of addressing such a serious falsehood.

With a career spanning over three decades, Charles Robinson is one of the most recognizable and respected officials in professional wrestling. Known for his passionate officiating style and longtime association with Ric Flair (hence the nickname “Lil’ Naitch”), Robinson has called countless classic matches across WCW and WWE.

He was most recently involved in a major moment at Saturday Night’s Main Event in July, when he sustained a legitimate broken rib after taking a spear from Goldberg during the WWE Hall of Famer’s retirement match against GUNTHER.

Sadly, Robinson’s experience is far from unique. False death reports, often spread through poorly sourced or deliberately misleading social media posts, have plagued the wrestling community for years. From living legends to active performers, numerous personalities have had to take to their own platforms to confirm they are, in fact, still with us.

Robinson’s response, while humorous, also highlights the very real emotional toll and confusion such rumors can cause.

For now, fans can rest assured, “Lil’ Naitch” is alive, well, and ready to get back to doing what he does best—calling the action inside the squared circle.

Stay with PWMania.com for accurate wrestling news, stories, and all the latest updates from WWE’s most trusted names.