Brock Lesnar’s WWE Return Sparks Backlash Amid Ongoing Legal Controversy

Brock Lesnar’s shocking return at WWE SummerSlam 2025 has ignited major backlash from fans and media alike, raising renewed scrutiny over his involvement in the high-profile Janel Grant lawsuit and WWE’s handling of the situation.

Lesnar, who had been absent from WWE programming since SummerSlam 2023, made a surprise appearance during Sunday night’s premium live event, delivering an F5 to John Cena to close the show. His return drew massive online buzz, but also sharp criticism.

While Lesnar is not a named defendant in the sex trafficking and abuse lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant against Vince McMahon, he is referenced in the case. Grant’s amended complaint alleges that McMahon offered her to Lesnar as a “sexual pawn” to entice him to re-sign with WWE in 2021.

Despite no formal charges or direct legal action against Lesnar, his return has prompted debate over WWE’s priorities and public accountability.

During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, both Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez criticized WWE for bringing Lesnar back under the current circumstances.

Meltzer noted the pattern of WWE responding only when corporate sponsors are pressured: “He’s not a defendant in the case, but it’s gross behavior—really ugly,” Meltzer said. “I’m not defending it, but this is a very sleazy company, and they’re going to do sleazy things. None of it should surprise you.”

He continued, “Slim Jim was the thing that finally got rid of Vince,” Alvarez added. “So if Slim Jim decides they don’t like Brock Lesnar, he’s gone.”

During the August 4th edition of Monday Night RAW, WWE ran a sponsored segment presented by Minute Maid, boasting about Lesnar’s online reach: “WWE Fact of the Night: Brock Lesnar’s return received 75 million social views within the first 12 hours!”

The inclusion of the Minute Maid logo prompted swift backlash online. Twitter/X user @sarahlicity posted a now-viral tweet, tagging Minute Maid directly: “I mean, you brought back a willing participant in the sexual abuse of trafficking of a vulnerable woman, but I’m glad you got all of those social media views. I hope it was worth it. Hey @MinuteMaid, are you proud that your brand is associated with this?”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the post has over 210,000 views and over 2,700 likes, with other users in the replies tagging not just Minute Maid but additional WWE sponsors.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the post has over 210,000 views and over 2,700 likes, with other users in the replies tagging not just Minute Maid but additional WWE sponsors.

WWE has previously altered course when faced with sponsor-driven pressure. Notably, Slim Jim pulled its advertising in 2023 amid the fallout from the Grant lawsuit—leading to Vince McMahon’s sudden departure from company operations.

With social media attention intensifying and more users calling on brands to reconsider their affiliations, sponsors may once again play a pivotal role in WWE’s next moves regarding Lesnar.

Stay with PWMania.com for continued coverage of this story, sponsor responses, and all updates involving the Janel Grant lawsuit and Brock Lesnar’s WWE status.