Brooke Hogan Opens Up About Removing Herself From Hulk Hogan’s Will

In a candid and emotional interview, Brooke Hogan has broken her silence following the passing of her father, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

Appearing on The Bubba the Love Sponge Show, Brooke detailed her surprising decision to remove herself from her father’s will prior to his death, a move she says was made to protect her own family and preserve his legacy.

Painful But Purposeful Decision

Brooke revealed that her decision to cut legal ties with her father’s estate was not driven by money, but by fear, particularly of a potential legal war involving her mother, Linda Hogan, and alleged ties to the Church of Scientology through her father’s third wife, Sky Daily.

Brooke said, “I don’t want to fight Linda. I don’t want to fight Scientology, I don’t want somebody that I love to get knocked off. I don’t know how deep this stuff goes. It scared me. And I just said, ‘I want out.’”

She explained that her emotional state at the time reflected the gravity of the choice. “I was sobbing when I wrote the text… I just said, ‘Take me off everything. I don’t want to be a part of it.’”

Brooke added that she holds no ill will toward Sky Daily personally, but the circumstances surrounding the estate and the people involved raised serious red flags for her.

The interview also shed light on the fractured relationship between Brooke and her father, which had remained private until now. She confirmed that they had been estranged for over two years and revealed a painful detail: Hulk Hogan refused to walk her down the aisle at her 2022 wedding to former NHL player Steven Oleksy.

Despite stepping away from any financial gain, Brooke expressed a sincere hope that her father’s legacy, both as an entertainment icon and cultural figure, will be protected and honored with dignity.

“I would have made him an Elvis legacy, or a Marilyn Monroe legacy, or a Selena legacy,” Brooke said. “And I hope that whoever has his marks does that. I just know that the people around him are pretty shady and not in his best interest.”

EXCLUSIVE: Brooke Hogan calls into our show to talk about the death of her father Hulk Hogan, his wife, what she knew about his health and so much more! pic.twitter.com/JhgUSsb6jl — Bubba The Love Sponge®️ (@TheBubbaArmy) August 5, 2025

Hogan Family Saga Continues

The Hogan family’s story has long played out in the public eye, dating back to their hit reality series Hogan Knows Best, which offered a heavily-produced glimpse into the family’s life. That show was followed by a public divorce, legal disputes, and ongoing tabloid scrutiny. Brooke’s latest revelations mark yet another emotionally charged chapter in the ongoing Hogan family narrative.

As the wrestling world mourns the passing of one of its most legendary figures, Brooke Hogan’s comments offer a rare and raw perspective on family, fame, and the high personal costs of living in the spotlight.

