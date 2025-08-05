Backstage Update On Jade Cargill Following Loss To Tiffany Stratton

According to the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, many fans were surprised to see Jade Cargill lose to Tiffany Stratton at WWE SummerSlam this past weekend.

This outcome was unexpected because the company has reportedly cooled on Cargill, and sources backstage believe her stock has dropped a bit.

This marks a shift from just two months ago, when many in the company viewed her and Rhea Ripley as the future stars of the women’s division.

Cargill’s WWE career has experienced significant ups and downs since her debut in 2023. While she has achieved notable successes, including winning the Women’s Tag Team Titles and the Queen of the Ring, she has also faced periods of inactivity due to injuries.