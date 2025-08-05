Backstage Update On Karrion Kross And Scarlett’s WWE Contract Status

According to Fightful Select, neither Karrion Kross nor Scarlett attended RAW this week, and there were no plans for their appearance at the show.

The report also noted that the couple’s contracts are set to expire this coming weekend, and currently, neither has received a new contract offer from WWE.

Additionally, the report did not clarify whether Kross and Scarlett were informed that their contracts would not be renewed.

Updates regarding their status with WWE will be provided as more information becomes available.