WWE Confirms GUNTHER Is Out Of Action Indefinitely Due To Injury

During Monday night’s post-SummerSlam episode of RAW, Michael Cole announced on commentary that “The Ring General” GUNTHER, who lost the World Heavyweight Title to CM Punk at WWE SummerSlam Night One, is indefinitely out of in-ring action due to an injury.

In the match, Punk tripped GUNTHER on the announce desk, causing him to fall face-first onto the desk, resulting in a bloodied face when he got to his feet.

It has since been reported that GUNTHER is scheduled to undergo surgery for a nose injury.