List Of Attendees From WWE SummerSlam Tryouts Revealed

The list of attendees from this past weekend’s WWE tryouts has been revealed.

Fightful reports that the following names attended the tryouts:

* Daga (Independent Wrestler)

* Vert Vixen (Independent Wrestler)

* Rayne Leverkusen (Independent Wrestler)

* Eli Knight (Independent Wrestler)

* Jha’Quan McNair (Independent Wrestler, Former D1 Wrestler)

* Joao Santos (Independent Wrestler)

* Mike Cunningham (Independent Wrestler)

* LJ Cleary (Independent Wrestler)

* Elijah Blum (Independent Wrestler)

* CBL (Independent Wrestler)

* Ben Bishop (Independent Wrestler)

* Will Kroos (Independent Wrestler)

* Steven Stetson (Independent Wrestler)

* Omari (Independent Wrestler)

* Anita Vaughan (Independent Wrestler)

* Zoe Sager (WWE ID Prospect)

* Yayne Harrison (WWE ID Prospect)

* Meghan Walker (WWE NIL Athlete, Sprinter)

* Ariana Milan (Miss Maryland, Track & Field)

* Sydney Langston (Model, Hockey Player)

* Mai McKenna (Swimmer)

* Zoe Hines (Softball)

* Jenna Marie Eagles (Gymnast)

* Taelor Moore (Jiu-Jitsu)

* Eva Eun-Kyung Sandersen (World Taekwondo Champion, Stuntwoman)

* Ellen B Akesson (Powerlifter, Streamer)

* Delia Schweizer (Crossfit)

* Jessica Bogdanov (Model, Rhythmic Gymnast)

* Ahmed Essan (Amateur Wrestler)

* CJ Felder (College Basketball)

* Eduardo Godinho (Marathon Runner)

* Vincent King (Football)

* Aeden Begue (D1 Wrestler)

* Maliq Carr (College Football

* Joey Wachs (Fitness Instructor)

* Tyler Reyna (Track & Field)

* Henry Zimmerman (Track & Field)

* Marcus Jason Brown (Bodybuilder)

* Youssef Mdini (Basketball)

* Van Fillinger (College Football)

* Brandon Myles Sebastain (Football)

* Mustafa Salih (Influencer)

* Onur Alp Cam (Actor)

* Gui Da Silva-Greene (Actor)