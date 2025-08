WrestleNomics reports that Friday’s WWE SummerSlam go-home episode of SmackDown on the USA Network drew an average of 1.544 million viewers and a rating of 0.46 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This is down 9.55% from the previous week’s viewership of 1.707 million and 4.17% from last week’s rating of 0.48 in the same key demographic.

The episode was headlined by a segment featuring Jelly Roll, “The Viper” Randy Orton, “The Maverick” Logan Pau,l and “The Scottish Psychopath” Drew McIntyre.