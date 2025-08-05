Three WWE NXT Live Events Announced For September, Trick Williams To Appear

WWE issued the following today:

WWE® ANNOUNCES THREE NXT LIVE EVENT DATES ACROSS SOUTHEAST U.S.

* Friday, September 5 at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium in Spartanburg, S.C.

* Saturday, September 6 at North Charleston Convention Center in North Charleston, S.C.

* Sunday, September 7 at Bell Auditorium in Augusta, GA.





This marks WWE’s first return to North Charleston, South Carolina and Spartanburg, South Carolina since 2019.



The events will feature the biggest Superstars from NXT, including NXT Champion Oba Femi, NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jane, NXT North American Champion Ethan Page, NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca, TNA World Champion Trick Williams and more.



About WWE

WWE® is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, The CW and Netflix. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to all premium live events, a variety of original programming and a massive video-on-demand library. Netflix is the exclusive home for WWE programming around the world, other than select international markets. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.