WWE NXT Preview For Tonight’s Show (8/5/2025): Orlando, FL.

WWE NXT is live tonight at 8/7c on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Advertised for the August 5 show this evening:

* Nia Jax vs. Thea Hail
* Myles Borne vs. Lexis King
* Blake Monroe vs. Kelani Jordan
* Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo vs. Yoshiki Inamura
* Sol Ruca (c) vs. Tatum Paxley (Women’s North American Title)
* Hank & Tank (c) vs. Kale Dixon & Uriah Connors (Tag-Team Titles)

Join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results.

