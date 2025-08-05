Triple H Shares Statement & Photo Thanking Entire WWE Staff For Helping At SummerSlam

It takes a full team to put on a mega two-night premium live event like this past weekend’s WWE SummerSlam 2025.

This week, Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media to share a photo of the entire WWE staff that helped put together and produce the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event, which took place this past Saturday and Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

“SummerSlam doesn’t just happen…It’s built from the ground up by the most dedicated, passionate, and hardest working team in the business,” Levesque wrote. “From lighting rigs and camera shots, to pyro and production trucks — this crew is the engine behind it all.”

He added, “Thank you to every single member of the WWE team who made these incredible nights possible. We don’t just put on a show—we create moments that last a lifetime.”