Bret Hart Believes Hulk Hogan Never Helped Elevate Others During His WWE Run

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart appeared on the Masked Man Show to discuss various topics, including Hulk Hogan’s accomplishments in professional wrestling.

Hart said, “You can never deny what Hulk Hogan did. His footprint in the wrestling business will always be huge, maybe as big as it is ever going to get. When Hulk Hogan left WWF in 1992 and wasn’t at SummerSlam 92, it was WrestleMania 8 when I fought Roddy Piper, Piper was one of the few guys that reached down and pulled me up to his level. ‘I want to wrestle Bret Hart because I want to make him.’”

He continued, “Roddy Piper made me and contributed to the next generation. There were a lot of wrestlers who didn’t do that. Hulk Hogan never did that for anybody, never pulled anyone else up. Jake Roberts never did anything for anybody else, he only did for Jake Roberts. I look at Jake Roberts and Hulk Hogan, that’s just two guys.”

On his experiences with Hogan:

“Hulk Hogan, when I got to WWF in 1984, there was a smorgasbord of bad guys like Piper, (Paul) Orndorff, Bob Orton, Kamala, Killer Khan, (King Kong) Bundy. It was like a candy box. He had such a lineup of guys to work with, the best villains in wrestling that all made Hulk Hogan. Same with Jake Roberts, Ricky Steamboat and Macho Man. They never lost, they got their hands raised. 1992 comes along and they’re going to give me this big push. There is nobody there and nobody left. I didn’t have anybody to work with when I won the belt, really. Not any monsters, anyway. That’s what I always think. 1992, the elevator was falling to the bottom. Everything was sinking so fast. They were in trouble. Hogan was off and the steroid scandal, though he said he never took them. All of that hurt the business. Hulk’s shtick was getting tiring at that point. I don’t know how I got picked. I never had any say. When I found out I was going to be world champion, I was the first one to find out and it was a shock. I didn’t expect it, but I was grateful for it. I always felt like things were falling so bad and Vince had to figure out something. ‘Stick it on him.’ I was a safe bet. I wasn’t a guy who was going to get busted for having a couple ounces of coke in my bag like Jake Roberts’ might’ve. I wasn’t a guy who was going to fail my drug test. I was a safe bet. That’s why Vince picked me to be the champion. ‘I need somebody who is not going to drop the ball and have any scandals. I can’t take any more scandals. Stick it on Bret Hart.’ So, they stuck it on me. I wasn’t expecting it, but I stepped up to the plate. I always thought that the day that I won the belt, Hulk Hogan would come up and pat me on the back and tell me how glad he was that I was the guy they picked to pull the sword out of the stone for him. Unfortunately, that’s not how it was. The second I won the belt, I was the enemy. I had what he wanted, and we were never really friends ever again. That had nothing to do with me. I was always honest. Hulk, it was like a little kid in elementary school. Some kids are bulls**tters who tell bulls**t. Classic bulls**tters. Sometimes, you have to kick kids like that. I think Hulk Hogan was a bulls**tter.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)