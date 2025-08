The following WWE Main Event matches were taped prior to RAW on Monday night from Brooklyn, New York, to air on this week’s episode:

– “The Dark Angel” Stephanie Vaquer defeated American Made’s Ivy Nile.

– The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) defeated LWO (Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro).

WWE Main Event is available to U.S. audiences every Saturday on Peacock. The show also airs internationally, with new episodes available for free on WWE’s official YouTube channel every Saturday.