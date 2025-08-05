Brock Lesnar’s Return To WWE Confirmed To Have Been Planned Weeks Ago

As reported by PWMania.com, “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE television at SummerSlam last Sunday night, where he completely dominated John Cena after the main event.

During the post-SummerSlam episode of RAW, Michael Cole shared on commentary that WWE President Nick Khan and WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque had reached out to Lesnar weeks before his return to discuss him coming back to the company.

Cole said, “I had the opportunity to sit down with WWE President Nick Khan and WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, and I asked them a simple question. ‘When was it determined that Brock Lesnar would return to WWE?’”

He continued, “They told me they reached out to Brock a number of weeks ago and said, ‘We believe it’s time for you to come home.’ Brock Lesnar said, ‘Let’s do it,’ and here we are.”