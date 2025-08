WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, which will air on Netflix.

In the matches scheduled, Sami Zayn will face “The Bulgarian Brute,” Rusev, in a singles match. WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion “The Man,” Becky Lynch, will take on Alpha Academy’s Maxxine Dupri in a non-title match.

Additionally, WWE Women’s World Champion Naomi will defend her title against IYO SKY.

Join us every Monday night at 8/7c for live coverage of WWE RAW results.