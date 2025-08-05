Dominik Mysterio Addresses Potential Babyface Turn

WWE Intercontinental Champion and Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio spoke with WrestleRant about various topics, including the possibility of turning babyface.

Mysterio said, “I react to what is being given to me, right? As of now, they’ve been booing me, but every now and then they’ll chant that Dirty Dom song, and that Dirty Dom song, for one way or another, it always gets a crack out of me and I tend to break and smile because it’s…”

He continued, “It’s funny hearing everyone singing it together because I’ve just been getting booed for years. I don’t know if I’ll ever embrace it because I haven’t changed anything about myself.”

Mysterio added, “I’ve just been Dirty Dom all the way. So the fact that the people still love it, I don’t know. We’ll have to wait and see. It’s got to be organic. You can’t force anything. You can’t force it.”

