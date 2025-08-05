John Cena Set To Appear On This Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown

During Monday night’s post-WWE SummerSlam episode of RAW, which took place in Brooklyn, New York, the company announced that 17-time World Champion John Cena will appear on this Friday’s SmackDown.

Cena lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, the winner of the 2025 King of the Ring, at SummerSlam Sunday. Following this, he was brutally attacked by a returning Brock Lesnar.

This announcement marks the first segment confirmed for the show, which will be held at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and will air live on the USA Network.