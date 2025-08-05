Randy Orton Approached By Jelly Roll About Covering His Theme Song

According to Fightful Select, sources within WWE report that Jelly Roll has approached pro wrestling legend Randy Orton about potentially covering his theme song, “Voices.”

Orton was reportedly “very receptive” to this idea. It’s also mentioned that those in WWE anticipate Orton will advocate for the cover to take place.

Orton and Jelly Roll teamed up on the first night of SummerSlam for a match against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre.

In the lead-up to the event, Jelly Roll would sing Orton’s theme song before Orton entered the ring.