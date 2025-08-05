Backstage News On WWE’s Decision To Drop John Cena’s Heel Persona

WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena made a surprising heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber earlier this year, but appeared to revert to a face character on the recent episode of Smackdown, just before SummerSlam.

At SummerSlam, Cena lost the Undisputed WWE Title to Cody Rhodes and ended the night being attacked with an F5 by a returning Brock Lesnar.

According to Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE decided to abandon Cena’s heel turn because, as Meltzer noted, “it sucked.”

They are now shifting their focus to a storyline where Cena will feud with Brock Lesnar, which reportedly makes more sense with Lesnar in the heel role.

This change comes after WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque indicated that Lesnar was someone Cena specifically wanted to face, and WWE is working to accommodate Cena’s requests for his final run with the company.