Bret Hart Calls CM Punk The Best Wrestler In The World Today

WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling icon Bret “The Hitman” Hart has added his voice to the ongoing conversation surrounding today’s top in-ring performer, and he’s siding with a man whose nickname is steeped in that very title.

In a new interview with Complex Sports, Hart was asked who he currently considers to be the best professional wrestler in the world.

After giving props to several major stars, including Roman Reigns and Rey Mysterio, “The Hitman” gave a definitive answer: CM Punk. “There’s a lot of really good wrestlers,” Hart said. “I mean, I’m a forever Rey Mysterio fan. I love watching Rey even now today, especially as he gets older. But I’m also a big fan of Roman Reigns, and I think if I had to answer the question, I’d say CM Punk.”

“The Best There Is”

Bret Hart’s endorsement carries significant weight. As one of the most technically gifted and respected performers in pro wrestling history, his opinion is regarded as gospel among many fans and peers. His choice of CM Punk, who famously branded himself “The Best in the World” during his iconic WWE run, marks a full-circle moment for Punk’s character and legacy.

Hart’s comments come at a highly charged time in CM Punk’s career. Just this past Saturday at SummerSlam, Punk defeated GUNTHER in a hard-fought battle to capture the World Heavyweight Championship. But mere minutes later, Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract, stunning the WWE Universe by stealing the title and cutting Punk’s reign brutally short.

The shocking turn of events has set the stage for a heated new chapter in Punk’s return run, with the fallout now serving as the central storyline on Monday Night RAW.

For CM Punk, who returned to WWE in 2023 after nearly a decade away, the road back to glory has been filled with challenges, controversy, and moments of redemption. But Bret Hart’s declaration that Punk still reigns supreme in the ring adds powerful validation to Punk’s ongoing mission to prove that, even after all these years, he is still exactly what he claims to be: The Best in the World.

Stay locked to PWMania.com for more on CM Punk, the fallout from SummerSlam, and coverage of WWE’s top stories.