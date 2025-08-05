R-Truth Opens Up On WWE Release & Locker Room Support

WWE veteran R-Truth has opened up about his brief departure from the company earlier this year, offering heartfelt reflections on the wave of support he received from both fans and fellow Superstars.

Speaking candidly on The Masked Man Show, the longtime WWE staple shared how the experience deeply impacted him, and ultimately fueled his return with a renewed sense of purpose.

“Thousands Of Messages”

When asked about the outpouring of love following the initial news that his contract would not be renewed, Truth (real name Ron Killings) described being overwhelmed by the sheer volume of support. “I’m talking about thousands of text messages. The unity. The love. There was so much in that,” he recalled.

Killings highlighted moments that stood out, Rhea Ripley proudly wearing his shirt on television, and personal phone calls from Kevin Owens and WWE executive Road Dogg. The gesture wasn’t just professional courtesy; it was a powerful reminder of the respect and admiration he holds in the locker room.

Outside the ring, fans made their voices heard loud and clear across RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, chanting “We want Truth” as a show of appreciation for the beloved performer.

That groundswell of support had a profound effect on Killings. “That kind of love, support, and motivation—that put an S on my chest,” he said. “You are our champ. We love you and what you represent and how you make us feel. My title and championship is those hundreds and millions of people. I don’t need no material. I have organic, living, fresh proof that the love is the championship.”

Since making his return, R-Truth has taken a dramatic turn on Friday Night SmackDown, debuting a more serious, grounded persona, far removed from the comedic antics that made him a fan favorite for years. The shift signals a new chapter in his career, one shaped by gratitude, evolution, and a deeper connection to the audience that never stopped believing in him.

R-Truth’s career has spanned decades, crossing eras, gimmicks, and roles within WWE. But his recent journey, marked by humility, resilience, and emotional authenticity, may be one of the most powerful chapters yet.

