Brooke Hogan Questions Official Cause Of Hulk Hogan’s Death

Brooke Hogan, daughter of the late WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, has publicly voiced doubts about the official cause of her father’s death, raising serious questions about the medical findings and the absence of an autopsy.

In a revealing and emotional interview on The Bubba the Love Sponge Show, Brooke shared her concerns just days after her father’s passing, calling the circumstances “strange” and the leukemia diagnosis “hard to believe.”

Doubt On Leukemia Diagnosis

The Pinellas County Forensic Science Center listed Hulk Hogan’s cause of death as a heart attack, with a history of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) cited as a contributing factor.

Brooke, who claims to have closely monitored her father’s health for years, says the leukemia revelation blindsided her. “There’s no history of cancer in our family,” Brooke said during the interview. “I was by his side for nearly 25 surgeries. I saw his bloodwork, I reviewed his charts. There was never a single mention of leukemia.”

“This Strikes Me As BS”

She further questioned why such a diagnosis, if legitimate, wasn’t discovered earlier by doctors or flagged during years of medical care. No Autopsy Ordered: “This Strikes Me As BS”

Brooke Hogan also agreed with host Bubba the Love Sponge that the absence of an autopsy was concerning.

With so many unanswered questions and a surprising medical report, she expressed her deep unease: “It strikes me as BS,” Brooke said bluntly. “None of this adds up.”

Brooke’s growing suspicion appears rooted in her strained relationship with her father during the last two years of his life.

As previously reported, she was estranged from Hulk Hogan and claims she was actively pushed out of his inner circle, barred from hospital visits and medical briefings despite years of being his primary support during past surgeries. “There was a force field around him,” she said. “I wasn’t allowed in anymore. That was never the case before. I stood by him for everything, but in the end, I was shut out.”

Brooke’s choice to appear on The Bubba the Love Sponge Show is notable in itself, given Bubba’s long and complicated history with Hulk Hogan. Once close friends, the two were infamously torn apart by the 2012 sex tape scandal that led to a multi-million-dollar lawsuit and ended their relationship. That history adds further intrigue to Brooke’s decision to speak publicly through Bubba’s platform.

Hulk Hogan passed away on July 24 at the age of 71. While tributes from across the wrestling world continue to pour in, Brooke Hogan’s public skepticism has added a new layer to the complex and highly public saga of one of professional wrestling’s most iconic families.

Stay with PWMania.com for continued coverage of Hulk Hogan’s legacy, the Hogan family’s statements, and developing updates surrounding the circumstances of his passing.