WWE: Unreal Director Chris Weaver Reveals Early Feedback Has Been Largely Positive

The WWE: Unreal docuseries has drawn significant attention since its Netflix debut, and now the man behind the camera is breaking his silence on the reception.

In a recent interview with Fightful’s Joel Pearl and Jeremy Lambert, series director Chris Weaver opened up about fan reactions, industry response, and his personal reflections on producing the project.

Known for his work with NFL Films, Weaver admitted that while he normally avoids checking social media reactions to his work, the unique nature of this project compelled him to pay closer attention. “I don’t usually do a lot of checking social media in general, especially as it relates to shows and movies I produce, but this was a different beast,” Weaver explained. “I must admit, I’ve been checking to see what the responses have been.”

Understanding that wrestling fans are among the most passionate and vocal fanbases in the world, Weaver anticipated a range of opinions, but says the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. “I knew there was a strong chance it could be polarizing in the wrestling realm. Most of the feedback I’ve seen has been remarkably positive. There has been some chatter here and there that we knew would happen… It happens on any project I’ve worked on.”

While Weaver noted that direct feedback from WWE has been limited, he did confirm that the few responses he has received from within the company have been encouraging. “Haven’t heard a lot from WWE about it, but I’ve gotten a couple of messages from them and they seem very happy with it.”

He also praised the collaboration between NFL Films, WWE, and Netflix, emphasizing that all parties appear pleased with how the show has been received. “We at NFL Films are very happy with the response and Netflix has indicated the same thing.”

WWE: Unreal has garnered attention for its unprecedented access to backstage moments, candid interviews, and unfiltered storytelling. The series has sparked widespread conversation among fans and talent alike, with some praising its transparency and others questioning the exposure of previously sacred behind-the-scenes moments.

Still, with strong viewership and consistent buzz, the series appears to have struck a chord with both casual viewers and die-hard fans—something Weaver and his team clearly set out to achieve.

Watch the full interview with Chris Weaver below.

Stay with PWMania.com for more updates on WWE: Unreal, backstage reactions, and future developments regarding Season 2 and beyond.