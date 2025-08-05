John Cena Addresses Brock Lesnar’s WWE SummerSlam Attack

Following his shocking beatdown at the hands of Brock Lesnar to close out SummerSlam, John Cena has finally addressed the brutal attack, and what it means for the final chapter of his legendary in-ring career.

Speaking with Adam’s Apple, Cena remained characteristically humble and philosophical, acknowledging the chaos of the moment while embracing his long-held role as WWE’s ultimate team player. “I’ve been saying the same thing for 25 years. They deal ’em, I play ’em,” Cena said. “I’m just really excited. We got like 12 of these things left. I think SummerSlam was an indication from the audience where everybody kind of knows we’re closing our book.”

With his in-ring retirement confirmed for December 2025, Cena acknowledged the growing awareness among fans that his time is almost up.

SummerSlam may have been the clearest sign yet that his farewell tour is not just ceremonial, but emotional and real. “Just because I close my book in December, that doesn’t mean WWE closes its books. They gotta continue their programming going forward,” he added. “They’re just trying to make the most exciting show for the fans, man. I got a dozen of them left.”

The return of Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam wasn’t just shocking, it was personal. After months of absence amid legal controversy, “The Beast” made his return by ambushing Cena post-main event with a thunderous F5, reigniting a rivalry that spans two decades.

While Triple H had previously confirmed that Cena had included Lesnar on his personal wishlist of opponents for his farewell run, WWE has since revealed that it was Nick Khan who reached out to Lesnar three weeks prior. WWE’s legal team reportedly cleared Lesnar’s return four weeks ago, following developments in the ongoing Janel Grant lawsuit, in which Lesnar is mentioned but not named as a defendant.

All signs point to a massive showdown looming between the two legends, possibly at the upcoming Clash in Paris premium live event later this month. The storyline appears to be accelerating, and the next chapter may unfold this week on Friday Night SmackDown, where Cena is scheduled to appear.

If Lesnar shows up, it will mark the first time both men have stood face-to-face since the ambush at SummerSlam, a moment that could officially kick off what may be the final battle in their storied rivalry.

