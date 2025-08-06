Booker T Believes Naomi Is Doing Her “Best Damn Work” Right Now

WWE Hall of Famer and NXT commentator Booker T had nothing but praise for two of WWE’s top women’s division stars following their standout performances at SummerSlam 2025, Women’s World Champion Naomi and Roxanne Perez.

Speaking on his “Hall of Fame with Booker T & Brad Gilmore” podcast, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer highlighted both women’s recent growth and momentum on the main roster.

Booker T gave high praise to Naomi, who retained her Women’s World Title in a critically acclaimed bout at SummerSlam. “Naomi is doing her best damn work right now. No nonsense. She going out there and she’s just knocking it out of the park,” Booker said. “Her timing is great. This is the Naomi I’ve been talking about for years — this one right here.”

He credited her improved in-ring storytelling as the key evolution in her performance, possibly linked to her run in TNA Wrestling before returning to WWE: “I always said Naomi was the best athlete in the women’s locker room… but what I needed from her was storytelling. Maybe it was her time in TNA, but now she gets it. She’s letting the crowd feel it. That’s when you know you’re on another level.”

Booker also spotlighted his former student, Roxanne Perez, who recently lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships alongside partner Katana Chance at SummerSlam, but turned heads with her resilience and chemistry in the match. “You know, I’m gonna tell you right now — the sky’s the limit for Roxanne Perez. It really is,” Booker stated.

He praised her smooth transition to the main roster and her ability to “swim with the big fish”: “She’s out there with veterans, big-time stars, and she doesn’t look out of place. She fits right in. That’s what I love about Roxanne — she steps up and represents Reality of Wrestling every single time.”

With Naomi riding high as the Women’s World Champion on RAW, and Roxanne Perez now established on SmackDown, both women are being viewed as future pillars of WWE’s evolving women’s division.

You can catch the full discussion on “The Hall of Fame with Booker T & Brad Gilmore” below.

