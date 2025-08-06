New Details On WWE’s Streaming Future With ESPN’s $325M Per Year Deal

Following WWE’s blockbuster media rights announcement, new information has emerged about the financial terms and broader implications of WWE’s upcoming partnership with ESPN, set to begin in 2026.

The five-year deal will see ESPN pay an average of $325 million per year, totaling $1.625 billion through WrestleMania 2031. The agreement covers all Premium Live Events (PLEs) in the U.S., including WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, Money in the Bank, and more.

The new ESPN direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming platform, launching ahead of WrestleMania 42, will cost $29.99 per month. However, there will be no additional fees for PLEs, subscribers will have full access as part of their base subscription.

Additionally, traditional cable and satellite customers who already pay for ESPN will receive authenticated access to the new streaming platform via the ESPN app, at no extra charge.

While the new ESPN deal covers live Premium Live Events, the future home for WWE’s historic content library is still undecided. Current speculation, per Fightful Select, points to a potential advanced agreement with Google, possibly allowing YouTube to become the U.S. hub for on-demand archival footage. No official confirmation has been made as of yet.

As the wrestling and streaming worlds continue to evolve, here’s a snapshot of WWE’s media footprint from 2026 forward:

Monday Night Raw – Netflix (exclusive streaming home, starting January 2025)

Friday Night SmackDown – USA Network (returning to NBCUniversal)

Premium Live Events – ESPN’s new DTC service (no PPV upcharge)

WWE Historical Library – TBD (Peacock’s rights expire in early 2026)

This deal firmly cements WWE as a premium sports entertainment property and mirrors the UFC’s successful model of full ESPN integration. Expect further announcements regarding the WWE Network archive in the coming months.

