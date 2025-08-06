Bret Hart Criticizes Gunther’s Hard-Hitting Style: “It’s Bullsh*t”

WWE Hall of Famer Bret “Hitman” Hart did not hold back while discussing the modern in-ring style of some current WWE stars, specifically taking aim at the use of chops and the hard-hitting approach of Gunther.

Speaking on The Ringer Wrestling Podcast, Hart criticized wrestlers who intentionally inflict pain on their opponents for the sake of realism, calling the practice “unprofessional” and “lazy.”

Hart, known for his technically sound and storytelling-based matches, questioned the logic and value behind the widespread use of knife-edge chops. “The best wrestling has to pretend to be real. That’s what I did — I tried to make it as real as I could. Contrary to that Gunther guy, who seems like a nice enough guy when I met him, but I hate wrestlers that hurt each other on purpose.”

He continued, “Like chops. Who ever won a fight with a chop? What a waste of time. They hurt, they look like s**t. They make a big slap sound, but they hurt.”

Hart blamed Ric Flair for popularizing the style, recalling painful matches with “The Nature Boy.” He said, “I used to wrestle Ric Flair and wake up going, ‘Why am I hurting so much? Doesn’t Ric Flair know it’s a show?’ It’s not supposed to be real. I’m not supposed to wake up with a really sore chest.”

Despite acknowledging Gunther as a seemingly respectful person, Hart made it clear that he told the WWE Intercontinental Champion directly how he feels about his approach in the ring. “I’ve told him this to his face, it’s bullsh*t. When you’re hurting somebody for real, you’re unprofessional.”

Hart added, “I have no respect for guys that hurt each other all the time. It’s just to me, lazy, s**t wrestling… I wrestled guys and never hurt anybody.”

Bret Hart’s comments continue a long-standing debate within wrestling circles — where to draw the line between realism and safety. While Hart built his legacy on precision and protecting his opponents, stars like Gunther have been praised for bringing a brutal realism to their matches, especially through stiff strikes and chops.