Pat McAfee Reacts To WWE-ESPN Deal, Takes Shot At ESPN Execs

WWE and ESPN’s newly announced $325 million-a-year streaming deal has sent shockwaves through the sports and entertainment world, but no reaction has drawn more attention than that of Pat McAfee, who offered both congratulations and a pointed shot at ESPN executives in a viral social media post.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), McAfee began by celebrating the landmark agreement: “Congrats to the @WWE and @espn on getting a historic PLE deal done. Great to see 2 powerhouses of sports and entertainment come together. Cheers to the future 🍻,”

The message was accompanied by a GIF from The Blues Brothers, signaling his excitement.

However, between the lines of celebration, McAfee made sure to fire a shot at the internal politics he believes still plague ESPN: “I assume all the mid level, powerless, bum ass suits at ESPN will attempt to muddy this somehow (out of context leaks/ignorant anonymous opinions/etc.)…”

He continued, “But, in the end… this agreement will outlive the dinosaurs currently guarding desks in Bristol and this deal will be great for ESPN.”

McAfee’s words were not without context. He has a long-standing feud with certain ESPN executives, most notably Norby Williamson, ESPN’s Executive Editor & Head of Event and Studio Production.

McAfee previously accused Williamson of deliberately leaking negative viewership stats and attempting to undermine The Pat McAfee Show, which is currently licensed by ESPN. He has also publicly criticized Williamson for what he sees as a dated, bureaucratic approach to media.

Pat McAfee is in a rare position, a current WWE on-air talent, former NFL punter, and media powerhouse with a show on ESPN. His dual role gives him a unique lens through which to view this new partnership.

As someone who has performed at WrestleMania, called matches on SmackDown, and interviews top WWE and sports figures on his show, McAfee’s take carries extra weight in both locker rooms and boardrooms.

Despite his grievances with ESPN leadership, McAfee made it clear that the deal is ultimately a win for fans and for the future of both companies. “This deal will outlive the dinosaurs… and it will be great for ESPN.”

