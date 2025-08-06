Triple H Reacts To WWE Premium Live Events Moving To ESPN

Following WWE’s landmark announcement that its premium live events will move to ESPN’s new streaming platform in 2026, Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared on ESPN’s Get Up to celebrate the historic deal—and he didn’t hold back on the hype.

Triple H called the agreement a “perfect marriage” between the worldwide leader in sports entertainment and the worldwide leader in sports: “What we consider the worldwide leader in sports entertainment to be with the worldwide leader of sports and entertainment, ESPN—there’s nothing bigger. There’s no bigger opportunity for us than this right now.”

He also emphasized how joining the Disney family, under which ESPN operates, marks a major milestone: “On top of that, to be in the Disney family, so to speak. We’re thrilled and can’t wait to get rolling.”

Triple H drew comparisons between WWE’s biggest spectacles and ESPN’s broadcast legacy: “From my point of view, nobody does large-scale massive events like ESPN. Super Bowl, all of it. It’s what you do, and it’s what we like to think we do better than anybody else on the planet.”

He added, “This is the perfect marriage. When we get together, things like WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble are going to be bigger than ever. They’re going to be more of a spectacle than they’ve ever been before. We’re going to light the world on fire.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE’s deal with ESPN is worth an estimated $325 million per year over five years, starting in 2026, making it one of the most lucrative media rights agreements in company history.

All 10 of WWE’s premium live events will stream on ESPN’s new $29.99/month direct-to-consumer platform, with select shows simulcasting on ESPN’s linear TV networks.

For more updates on WWE’s new broadcast future and what fans can expect starting in 2026, stay locked to PWMania.com.