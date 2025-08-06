WWE Hall Of Famer Pitches Plan For Karrion Kross To Get Over With Fans

As speculation swirls around the contract status of Karrion Kross and Scarlett, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has proposed a powerful and unconventional storyline that could turn Kross into a viral sensation, and a top babyface—regardless of whether WWE re-signs him.

Speaking on the latest episode of the “Busted Open After Dark” podcast, Bully Ray presented a bold pitch designed to capitalize on the growing organic support for Kross from fans.

Bully began by pointing out the recent crowd reactions Kross has received, especially during SummerSlam weekend. “I think there’s too much of an organic groundswell amongst wrestling fans,” Bully explained. “The WWE Universe likes Karrion Kross. They want him to stick around. They see something in him.”

He specifically cited the audible “We Want Kross” chants during the SummerSlam post-show press conference, arguing that WWE has not yet harnessed the potential of that support.

Bully then laid out an elaborate viral marketing idea—one that would blur the lines between fiction and reality. “If Karrion Kross was not re-signed, this guy should take it upon himself, him and Scarlett, to get on a plane every Monday and go to every single arena WWE is performing in on Monday nights,” he said. “Be in the parking lot having people sign a petition saying ‘We Want Kross.’”

The concept would live entirely on social media, outside of WWE’s television programming. Bully suggested Kross create buzz by announcing his location weekly, engaging directly with fans. “I’d have him standing on top of a van… not the Lex Express tour bus,” Bully joked. “Kross stands on the top of his van with a megaphone, bringing people in, cutting promos, and Scarlett collecting signatures.”

The unique campaign would allow Kross to generate real-time support, making fans feel like they were part of a larger grassroots movement.

The storyline would climax with a symbolic and dramatic moment: “I would take that petition with all those names and videotape myself showing up to Stamford, Connecticut, and banging on the front doors of Titan Towers,” Bully said. “‘It’s Karrion Kross. I’m here with Scarlett Bordeaux, and I got over 100,000 signatures. I want to talk to Triple H.’”

Bully believes this strategy would allow Kross to create his own moment, with or without WWE’s help, turning him into a main-event level babyface in the process. “This would create a sense of urgency around Karrion Kross. This is how you get over, this is how you become undeniable.”

The full episode is available below.

Stay with PWMania.com for the latest on Karrion Kross, Scarlett, and the future of their WWE careers.