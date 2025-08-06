Triple H On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Return: “We’re Thrilled To Have The Beast Back”

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared on ESPN’s Get Up this morning and made his first public comments on the shocking return of Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2025. The return, which closed out the event, has dominated wrestling headlines all week, and Triple H confirmed that it was WWE who initiated contact with “The Beast Incarnate.”

Triple H explained that WWE reached out to Lesnar approximately three weeks ago, and “The Beast” was receptive to the idea.

Lesnar had recently been cleared by WWE’s legal team, following his mention in the Janel Grant lawsuit, which had cast doubt on his future with the company. “Have you met Brock Lesnar? Whatever the hell he wants—when you’re Brock Lesnar, when that music hits and you walk down that aisle, it doesn’t matter where he is. He sort of does what he wants to do,” said Triple H.

He continued, “So we’re thrilled to have the beast back. You know, we hit him up and said, ‘Time to come home.’ And he was into it. And here we are.”

Lesnar’s return came after the main event of SummerSlam, interrupting a celebration featuring John Cena and Cody Rhodes. The confrontation immediately set the tone for a high-profile direction heading into the fall season. “A massive, massive moment for our WWE fans—something that they felt they wouldn’t get to see,” Triple H added.

“And making a statement, as you’re watching right now with John Cena—huge—and we’re thrilled to have him back.”

"WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble are gonna be bigger than ever."@TripleH joined @GetUpESPN to discuss ESPN's new rights agreement with the @WWE 🤝 pic.twitter.com/zDdPsBP2K6 — ESPN (@espn) August 6, 2025

While WWE has not confirmed when the potential Cena vs. Lesnar match will happen, the post-SummerSlam confrontation has strongly hinted at an epic showdown between the two legends.

This marks Lesnar’s first WWE appearance in nearly two years and comes at a time when the company is building momentum with its new ESPN deal, high-profile returns, and a blockbuster fall season lineup.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for updates on Brock Lesnar’s next move and the potential clash with John Cena.