Tiffany Stratton Reveals Brutal Road Rage Attack That Led To 2022 NXT Hiatus

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton has opened up about a brutal real-life incident that sidelined her for five months during her NXT run in 2022, a story she had never publicly shared until now.

Speaking on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, Stratton recounted the moment that led to a shocking injury.

After accidentally cutting someone off in a parking garage following an NXT match, a heated verbal exchange quickly escalated into a physical altercation. “A guy gets out of the car. So then I get out of the car. And we’re talking st… then his girlfriend gets out of the car. And I started talking st with the girlfriend. And I push her. She pushes me back,” Stratton said. “We start f**king brawling.”

The confrontation turned dangerous when the woman grabbed Stratton by her braid and dragged her to the ground. But the most shocking moment came next: “She takes her long-ass nails, digs them in my braid, and gets me down on the ground,” Stratton explained. “And this is where it takes a turn. The guy just fking stomps right on my face.** I broke a face bone. Nobody knows this. Broke a face bone. So that’s why I was out for so long in NXT.”

Stratton revealed that the attack left a visible footprint on her face, and she still has no feeling in one of her teeth as a result of the trauma.

Despite the horrific incident, Stratton recovered and returned stronger than ever. She went on to win the NXT Women’s Championship, establishing herself as one of WWE’s fastest-rising stars. She is now a mainstay on SmackDown and the reigning WWE Women’s Champion.

This revelation adds another layer of resilience to Stratton’s journey and further cements her as one of the most determined athletes on the WWE roster.

For more updates on Tiffany Stratton and the WWE Women’s Division, stay tuned to PWMania.com.