Details Emerge From Hulk Hogan’s Emotional Funeral Service

Details have surfaced from the funeral service of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, which took place Tuesday in Clearwater, Florida.

Steve Stasiak of Book Pro Wrestlers has provided additional insight into the emotional and star-studded service that honored the life and legacy of “The Immortal” Hulk Hogan.

Among the key updates:

Vince McMahon made an unannounced appearance and gave an emotional speech to the mourners.

Vince then asked all fans, friends, and legends in attendance to rise and give The Hulkster one final standing ovation. The crowd clapped until the moment overcame them with tears.

A Donald Trump sticker was featured on Hogan’s casket, although Trump himself was not present.

92-year-old Willie Nelson was also in attendance.

Brooke Hogan, Hulk’s daughter, was notably absent from the ceremony.

The New York Post confirmed that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were in attendance, alongside other prominent figures such as:

Ric Flair

Dennis Rodman

Kid Rock (WWE Celebrity Hall of Famer)

Shane McMahon

Linda McMahon

Kevin Nash

John Laurinaitis

Jeff Jarrett

Linda Hogan

Bam Margera

Sky Hogan

Theo Von

Paul Wight (Big Show)

Adam Copeland (Edge)

Jacques Rougeau

“Hacksaw” Jim Duggan

Wrestling legend Ric Flair also took to Twitter/X shortly after the funeral, sharing a heartfelt message in memory of his longtime friend and peer.

Even In Heaven, He Sold Out Again. The Most Beautiful Funeral I’ve Ever Attended! EVERYONE Was There. From @KidRock, To @TripleH, To @VinceMcMahon, To @dennisrodman. The Whole World Showed Up To Pay Respect To The Greatest Of Them All! Rest In Peace Hulkster! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 @HulkHogan pic.twitter.com/Vf0ucpz1v2 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 5, 2025

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for any further tributes and reactions from the wrestling world as we continue to honor the memory of Hulk Hogan.