Backstage Heat On MVP Amid Hurt Syndicate Booking Concerns In AEW

Veteran wrestler and manager MVP is reportedly at the center of growing backstage tension in AEW, with several wrestlers and personnel expressing frustration over his creative influence and recent booking decisions regarding The Hurt Syndicate faction.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, MVP has developed significant backstage heat over the past few months, with sources pointing to creative clashes, inconsistent faction presentation, and match outcome disputes—particularly involving top teams like FTR.

In a recent Twitter Space hosted by The Wrestling Binder’s “JCup2013,” the discussion surrounded some long-brewing concerns about MVP’s behind-the-scenes control. MVP was unwilling to have The Hurt Syndicate lose to FTR, despite plans for the popular tag team to score high-profile wins at both All In and Forbidden Door as part of a larger redemption arc.

AEW officials had reportedly pitched FTR to defeat the faction at both events, with additional long-term plans that included matches involving Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay. Ospreay’s neck injury ultimately derailed those specific plans, but sources say MVP remained firmly against FTR going over.

Instead, MVP is said to have pushed for younger teams—including The Gates of Agony, The Outrunners, and Private Party—to be featured more prominently. However, several in the locker room were frustrated with the suggestion, as The Hurt Syndicate had already defeated these teams, making any title defense feel repetitive and lacking stakes.

Adding to the discontent is the group’s inconsistent on-screen presentation. While The Hurt Syndicate is technically booked as a heel faction, members have repeatedly displayed babyface behavior, including high-fiving fans after matches and breaking character during live events.

The faction, currently composed of MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin, was introduced with a dominant heel aura, but sources say the inconsistency has created confusion among both fans and creative staff.

Another notable point of contention involves MVP’s reported dislike for “Speedball” Mike Bailey, despite no known personal incident between the two. Sources claim MVP was vocal about not wanting The Hurt Syndicate to lose to Bailey and his partner from JetSpeed, even though AEW had floated the match as part of an upcoming story arc.

This stance did not sit well with several AEW, who felt MVP’s influence over outcomes was becoming increasingly disruptive to collaborative storytelling.

Importantly, sources have cleared Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin of any involvement in the backstage issues. Both veterans are said to be professional and easy to work with. All three members of the faction are currently signed to multi-year AEW contracts and are not expected to leave the company.

Plans involving the faction and MJF were also reportedly scrapped earlier than intended, although there is no known heat between the AEW star and MVP or the group.

While AEW’s locker room continues to be described as generally positive and collaborative, MVP’s creative input, particularly around match outcomes and faction presentation—has led to noticeable friction.

As of now, no disciplinary action or formal intervention has been reported, but the situation may continue to simmer unless clearer direction or compromise is reached.

