Double Knee Surgery To Sideline Dustin Rhodes Through 2026

AEW star and wrestling veteran Dustin Rhodes has revealed he is set to undergo major surgery, and a new report has confirmed the severity of the situation. According to Fightful Select, Rhodes is expected to be sidelined until 2026 at the earliest following double knee surgery.

Rhodes initially broke the news via social media, writing on X (formerly Twitter) that he had been told he requires a “very invasive major surgery” and would be “out for a while.” The 55-year-old also acknowledged the toll the injury has taken, stating that he’s in a “terrible amount of pain” and emotionally added, “Sorry guys, feel like I failed my fans.”

Fightful has now confirmed that Rhodes will undergo double knee surgery, a procedure that carries an extensive rehabilitation period. Sources indicate Rhodes is not expected to return to in-ring action until sometime in 2026, depending on how his recovery progresses.

The injury has also thrown the status of the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships into question. Rhodes is currently one-third of the reigning champions in Ring of Honor, but Fightful noted that the fate of the titles is currently unknown, with an official decision from AEW/ROH expected in the coming weeks.

Despite the difficult road ahead, Rhodes remains defiant and hopeful. He ended his announcement with his trademark hashtag: “#KeepSteppin”

The entire wrestling world has rallied around “The Natural” during this tough time, wishing him strength and healing as he prepares to face one of the biggest challenges of his career.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for further updates on Dustin Rhodes’ recovery and the status of the ROH titles.