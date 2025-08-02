Dustin Rhodes Reveals He Needs “Very Invasive Major Surgery”

Just days after losing the TNT Championship in a violent Chicago Street Fight, Dustin Rhodes has announced that he will be sidelined indefinitely due to a serious injury sustained during the bout.

In an emotional update posted to social media, the veteran star revealed that he is facing a significant medical setback that will require surgery.

Rhodes did not mince words about the severity of the situation or its cause. “Sorry guys, feel like I failed my fans. Gonna be out for a while as Doc said I need a very invasive major surgery,” Rhodes wrote. “MRI’s and cat scans this week, due to Kyle Fletcher. I am in a terrible amount of pain and have a hole in my leg, but that won’t stop me from #KeepSteppin.”

Rhodes later clarified that the injury “is not a work,” further confirming that the damage is legitimate.

The injury occurred during the main event of the July 31st episode of AEW Collision, where Kyle Fletcher defeated Rhodes to win the TNT Championship. The brutal match featured several violent spots, including a particularly disturbing moment where Fletcher drove a screwdriver into Rhodes’ leg.

Rhodes’ short reign with the TNT Title began at AEW All In: Texas, where he captured the vacant championship in a chaotic four-way match. Despite its brevity, the title win was a special moment for “The Natural,” who continues to deliver top-level performances more than three decades into his career.

With the victory, Fletcher earned his first singles championship in AEW. As a rising star and a key member of the Don Callis Family, Fletcher’s title win marks a new chapter in the faction’s dominance. The group now holds multiple championships, including Kazuchika Okada as AEW Unified World Champion.

Fletcher’s first title defense is expected to be announced in the coming weeks, though many fans are still reeling from the violent way he captured the gold.

PWMania.com sends our best wishes to Dustin Rhodes for a full and speedy recovery.