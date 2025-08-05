MJF Praises John Cena As A “Trailblazer” And His Childhood Idol

Two of the biggest names in modern professional wrestling, AEW’s MJF and WWE’s John Cena, had fans buzzing once again after reuniting at the Happy Gilmore 2 premiere.

Their on-camera interaction reignited the dream match conversation across social media, but it was MJF’s heartfelt tribute to the 16-time world champion that truly stole the spotlight.

Speaking on ScreenRant’s Coffee Chats, MJF opened up about his admiration for Cena, calling him both a “trailblazer” and his “first love” in wrestling.

The AEW star gave Cena full credit for helping open the door for wrestlers to be taken seriously in Hollywood, a door MJF is now proudly walking through himself. “We had ourselves another really nice chat. I won’t give anything away, but there’s so much mutual respect there,” MJF said. “He’s a trailblazer. If it wasn’t for him, a guy like me wouldn’t be able to be in what’s probably going to be the most viewed comedy of all time.”

He continued, “Before CM Punk was my favorite, my favorite was John Cena. I had a fathead of him on my bedroom wall. I don’t have enough nice things to say about the guy.”

While their public interactions remain friendly and respectful, MJF’s words serve as a rare glimpse into the personal side of the AEW star, one often shrouded behind arrogance and bravado. The story of a young Maxwell Jacob Friedman idolizing Cena from afar only adds depth to their now-viral interactions at high-profile Hollywood events.

Their bond was first spotted at The Iron Claw premiere in 2024, and their recent reunion at Happy Gilmore 2 has further fueled speculation among fans about a potential dream match between the two generational talents—though for now, such a crossover remains fantasy booking.

While honoring Cena’s achievements, MJF also pointed out a significant difference in how his own career is unfolding compared to that of his childhood hero.

He credited AEW for giving him the freedom to simultaneously pursue professional wrestling and acting at the highest levels. “I feel so fortunate because, working for WWE in the time period that he did, you kind of had to quasi-soft retire or fully retire to approach movies, cinema, TV,” MJF noted. “Because I work at AEW, I don’t have to pick one or the other. And I’m so passionate about both.”

This flexibility has allowed MJF to remain a top-tier talent in AEW while landing major Hollywood roles—including his appearance in Happy Gilmore 2, which hits Netflix on Friday, July 25th.

MJF recently won the Casino Gauntlet Match at AEW All In, securing himself a future AEW World Championship opportunity. With momentum building both inside and outside the ring, “The Salt of the Earth” is positioning himself as one of the most dynamic and marketable talents in the industry today.

Whether he’s starring in blockbuster comedies or building toward another AEW title run, MJF’s trajectory continues to blend charisma, controversy, and crossover appeal—and it all traces back to the influence of a certain 16-time champion.

