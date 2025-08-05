Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (8/6/2025)

All Elite Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for this week’s episode of Dynamite, which will air on TBS and Max.

In a TBS Championship 4-Way Forbidden Door Qualifying Match, Alex Windsor, Skye Blue from Triangle of Madness, Billie Starkz, and Queen Aminata will compete against each other.

Previously announced for the show is Brodido, consisting of ROH World Champion Bandido and Brody King, who will face The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) in the semifinals of the AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament. Additionally, “8-Belts” Mercedes Moné will be making her return.

