Eddie Kingston Returns To The Ring For The First Time Since Injury

AEW standout Eddie Kingston has taken a massive step forward in his road to recovery, and fans are buzzing.

In a new update shared via Instagram, Kingston posted a photo of himself back inside a wrestling ring for the first time since suffering a serious injury earlier this year.

The image, showing “The Mad King” training in-ring, serves as a strong indicator that Kingston’s long-awaited return to action is inching closer. The visual alone has generated a wave of excitement across the AEW fanbase, who have eagerly anticipated his comeback.

Kingston has been sidelined since suffering a devastating injury during his match against Gabe Kidd at NJPW Resurgence on May 11, 2024. The injury was significant, including a tibial fracture, a torn ACL, and a torn meniscus.

Following the match, Kingston underwent surgery and has spent the last several months undergoing extensive physical therapy and rehabilitation. While no official return date has been announced, his recent training session suggests he is nearing the final stages of recovery.

Kingston’s return couldn’t come at a more pivotal time for All Elite Wrestling. The company is currently deep in a volatile storyline involving newly crowned AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page and the faction known as Death Riders, led by Kingston’s longtime nemesis Jon Moxley and his former ally Claudio Castagnoli.

With deep personal history embedded in all directions, Kingston’s re-entry into the fold has the potential to ignite a major shift in AEW’s main event scene. Whether he aligns with Page or seeks retribution against Moxley and Claudio, “The Mad King” is a powder keg waiting to explode.

Known for his unmatched intensity, realism, and emotional depth, Kingston remains one of AEW’s most beloved and authentic performers. His return will not only mark a huge personal milestone but could also signal the start of a deeply personal, storyline-rich chapter on AEW television.

