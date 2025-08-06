Update On Roman Reigns’ Filming Schedule For “Street Fighter” Movie

A new report has shed light on Roman Reigns’ upcoming Hollywood project and confirmed that “The Tribal Chief” is not being written off WWE television just yet.

According to PWInsider, production for the upcoming live-action “Street Fighter” movie is set to begin September 2nd, with Reigns scheduled to film for approximately four weeks. His role in the film will reportedly keep him on set until the week of September 26th, provided there are no production delays.

In a notable crossover move, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is also confirmed to have a role in the movie. However, sources indicate that Rhodes’ filming commitment is much shorter, suggesting he will remain active on WWE programming during that period.

Despite fan speculation, Reigns’ recent WWE return was not a brief stopgap before leaving for Hollywood. The report clarifies that his exit for filming won’t occur until September, giving him ample time to appear on WWE television in the interim.

That includes involvement in the fallout from SummerSlam, where on Night One, Reigns and Jey Uso teamed up to defeat Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, two stars aligned with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. The win places The Bloodline directly in opposition to Rollins’ faction heading into the autumn season.

Reigns’ next advertised WWE appearance is currently Survivor Series: WarGames in November, but with no filming obligations until September, there remains a strong chance for him to appear on SmackDown or at other events in the next few weeks.

This marks another major crossover for Roman Reigns, who previously starred alongside cousin Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. WWE’s top stars continue to make waves in Hollywood, with Reigns and Rhodes now both part of the “Street Fighter” franchise reboot.

