WWE On ESPN: Full Details On $29.99 Subscription, No PPV Upcharges

Following the historic announcement that WWE Premium Live Events (PLEs) will move to ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming service in January 2026, more information has surfaced regarding the subscription pricing model and what it means for existing cable subscribers.

While early reports raised eyebrows at the $29.99 per month price tag, substantially more than WWE’s current home on Peacock.

CNBC’s Alex Sherman clarified that the fee will include access to all PLEs, with no additional cost per event. “To answer a question I’ve now received several times — there will be no up charge on the WWE PLEs from ESPN,” Sherman tweeted. “You’ll get them all with your $29.99 per month subscription, I’m told.”

This means WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble, and all other major shows, including two-night events—will be included in the base subscription, just as they are now on Peacock and previously on the WWE Network.

Sherman also reported that existing cable or satellite subscribers who already pay for ESPN will likely receive access to the new service via authentication, much like current ESPN apps work today. “And cable subs will automatically get the ESPN d-to-c product thru authentication,” Sherman confirmed.

If accurate, this would mean millions of cable viewers could continue watching WWE’s biggest shows without needing to pay the $29.99 fee, providing a major value for those who haven’t cut the cord.

To answer a question I’ve now received several times — there will be no up charge on the WWE PLEs from ESPN. You’ll get them all with your $29.99 per month subscription, I’m told. And cable subs will automatically get the ESPN d-to-c product thru authentication. — Alex Sherman (@sherman4949) August 6, 2025

This strategic move mirrors the path taken by UFC, which transitioned its events to ESPN+ in 2019. That partnership led to increased exposure, integration into daily ESPN programming, and a broader mainstream sports audience.

With WWE already producing multi-night PLEs and expanding their event footprint, the ESPN platform offers enhanced coverage through SportsCenter, First Take, and other flagship shows, bringing sports entertainment into the sports mainstream like never before.

As confirmed by WWE President Nick Khan, the new deal will include 10 PLEs across 12 nights, with both WrestleMania and SummerSlam now two-night extravaganzas. More PLEs may follow suit as WWE continues to grow under the leadership of Khan and Chief Content Officer Triple H.

Fans can continue watching all WWE PLEs on Peacock until the transition begins in January 2026. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for all the latest updates on WWE’s new era with ESPN.