John Cena Reveals WWE Fans Drove Him To Get A Hair Transplant

In a candid and heartfelt edition of Life in Pictures, John Cena took fans on a personal journey through his legendary career—reflecting on his childhood dreams, early Hollywood missteps, incredible connection to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and his emotional decision to embark on “The Last Time is Now” WWE farewell tour.

Looking at a childhood photo of himself holding a hand-drawn championship belt, Cena shared that becoming a WWE Superstar was a dream he’s carried since age nine. “I’ve been wanting to do this my whole life,” he said, recalling how secretive the business once was. He moved to California at 22 to find a wrestling school, not realizing Triple H had trained just 35 minutes from his hometown. “It was like this mystical thing… how do you ever even do that?”

Reflecting on 2006’s The Marine, Cena admitted he wasn’t focused on acting at the time: “I wasn’t there to be The Marine. I was there to put more people in a WWE arena… You can see it in the work.” He continued, “I got run out of the movie business in 2009 for doing bad movies where I wasn’t present.”

He credited his acting resurgence to Judd Apatow and Amy Schumer, who gave him a breakout opportunity in Trainwreck (2015). The role allowed Cena to bring his authentic self and comedic timing to a wider audience.

Cena spoke with amusement about his brief appearance as a Merman in Barbie (2023), saying he pursued the role simply because the set looked fun and he admired Margot Robbie. “Don’t take yourself too seriously… Be who you are.”

He also shared a humorous anecdote about fans pushing him to address his hair loss. “When I’m trying to hide my hair loss, the audience is like ‘you’re going bald!’… So I ended up getting the transplant last November.”

Cena holds the all-time record for Make-A-Wish Foundation appearances and reflected on how those interactions shaped his performances. “I’ll ask them for advice… ‘do this move’—and I’ll just go put it in the match. It affects both of us on a plane that’s indescribable.”

Now 48, Cena revealed his decision to step away was deeply personal. “I should be as graceful exiting the business or try to be as I was excited to enter… I openly made a promise: when I’m a step slower, I will go. I would hate to take a dream away from a kid like me.”

Rather than announce his retirement in a press conference, Cena pitched the idea of a farewell tour, offering fans the “closure” they deserve. “The audience is like family—they hold me accountable.”

Cena’s farewell arc appears to be leading toward a final clash with Brock Lesnar, who returned at SummerSlam for the first time in two years to brutally attack Cena following his main event victory over Cody Rhodes.

With emotion, gratitude, and humility guiding his final chapter, John Cena’s farewell tour continues across WWE programming, promising fans unforgettable moments—one last time.

