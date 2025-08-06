Cody Rhodes On Brock Lesnar: “He Fits Right In The Direction That WWE Is Going”

Brock Lesnar made his shocking return to WWE at the conclusion of SummerSlam Night Two on Sunday, marking his first appearance since SummerSlam 2023.

In a dramatic closing moment, Lesnar laid out John Cena with a devastating F5, seemingly setting the stage for Cena’s final WWE match.

Speaking to ESPN shortly after the event, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes reflected on Lesnar’s return and what “The Beast Incarnate” means to the modern WWE product: “One of the things we held were tryouts going into SummerSlam weekend, and you have so many NIL athletes… people coming from the world of sport. Tiffany Stratton is a great example of someone on our roster now who came from the world of sport and was grown into becoming a professional wrestler and part of the sports entertainment world.”

He continued, “Brock — somebody who’s an NCAA Champion, a UFC Heavyweight Champion — he fits right in with the direction that WWE is going in, in terms of sport meeting entertainment.”

Cody also reminded fans of his own historic victory at SummerSlam 2023: “Also, I should point out: the last person who beat Brock Lesnar is standing right here.”

Lesnar’s brutal ambush on Cena at MetLife Stadium appears to be setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown—possibly the final match in John Cena’s farewell tour, titled The Last Time is Now. If confirmed, it would mark the third singles encounter between the two legends, with their last clash dating back to SummerSlam 2014.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on Cena vs. Lesnar III and all the fallout from WWE SummerSlam 2025.