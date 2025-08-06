Roman Reigns Advertised For August 18 WWE RAW

In a surprising turn of events, Roman Reigns is being advertised for the August 18 episode of Monday Night Raw, just days after a vicious on-screen beatdown appeared to write him off television.

The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia confirmed Reigns’ appearance via social media, noting that “The Tribal Chief” will be live on RAW, his first advertised appearance since the shocking closing segment of this past Monday’s show.

During this week’s RAW, Reigns suffered a three-on-one assault at the hands of World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. The segment saw Reigns hit with, a Curb Stomp by Rollins, a Spear from Breakker, and three consecutive Tsunami splashes from Reed. To cap off the disrespect, Bronson Reed stole Reigns’ sneakers, mocking the fallen Tribal Chief as the faction exited the ring.

The attack was widely interpreted as WWE’s method of writing Reigns off programming ahead of his filming schedule for the upcoming “Street Fighter” movie. As previously reported, Reigns begins filming on September 2, and his Hollywood commitment will last through late September.

Cody Rhodes also has a role in the fil,m but for a shorter duration.

Reigns’ return on August 18 now changes the narrative, indicating he may remain active in the storyline for several more weeks. His reappearance will likely focus on retaliation against Rollins, Breakker, and Reed—further advancing the inter-brand feud leading toward Survivor Series: WarGames in November.

Confirmed WWE Appearances For Reigns

Monday Night RAW – August 18, 2025

Survivor Series: WarGames – November 2025

