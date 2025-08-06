Paul Heyman Compares Karrion Kross Fan Movement To Steve Austin

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, WWE Hall of Famer and “Wise Man” Paul Heyman addressed the growing wave of fan support behind Karrion Kross, calling it “organic” and even drawing comparisons to the legendary rise of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

When asked if the “We Want Kross” movement was simply an internet phenomenon or something with real momentum, Heyman didn’t hesitate: “They’ve made it a thing,” he said. “And it’s not just the internet. It’s the internet, it’s the live crowd, it’s the people that buy merchandise. He’s a tremendous performer, and what an act he has with Scarlett.”

Heyman emphasized that the groundswell is real and undeniable, citing fan engagement across multiple platforms.

Heyman noted that part of what’s fueling the movement is the fact that Kross hasn’t been pushed to a title yet, which allows fans to rally behind him as an underdog figure: “Let me ask you this: If he were the Intercontinental Champion or the U.S. Champion right now, would he have this level of support from the crowd? No. They love to get behind someone… the underdog, so to speak.”

According to Heyman, WWE creative is allowing the fan energy to build organically, rather than forcing a push that might feel artificial: “It’s working. It’s working, alright? It’s organic. The audience is calling for him to be a bigger star… and that is what’s making him a bigger star.”

He emphasized that fans are the ones elevating Kross, saying: “We’re not shoving him and Scarlett down anybody’s throats. The audience itself is making him a star.”

Heyman made a major comparison, referencing how Steve Austin’s rise was similarly driven by fans, not the office: “It reminds me of someone else, by the way… The audience felt, ‘this is our guy. We’re going to demand that you make him a bigger star.’ That guy’s name was Steve Austin.”

Heyman also pointed to Daniel Bryan and CM Punk as examples of WWE stars whose rise was fueled by fan passion and patience—an approach WWE seems to be replicating with Kross.

The full conversation between Paul Heyman and Ariel Helwani is available now on The Ariel Helwani Show. Watch it below. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on Karrion Kross, Paul Heyman, and all things WWE.