Brooke Hogan Warns Hulk Hogan’s Inner Circle: “Grab Your Best Lawyers”

In a powerful and deeply emotional sit-down with TMZ’s Harvey Levin, Brooke Hogan opened up about her strained relationship with her late father, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, revealing stunning details about her absence from his funeral, her decision to remove herself from his will, and the alleged toxic circle surrounding him in his final years.

Brooke described her two-year estrangement from her father as a necessary step to protect her peace, pointing fingers at people in Hulk’s inner circle whom she deemed “shady” and manipulative: “The estrangement is a boundary… I didn’t like certain people that he was around… I did not trust. I had seen behavior in. And I said, ‘Dad, flashing yellow signs… this is messed up.’”

She noted that Hulk’s response to her concerns was simply: “I guess you have to live your life, and I have to live mine.”

Brooke stood by her decision to skip her father’s funeral, citing Hulk’s own wishes: “My dad told me, specifically multiple times, just burn me up and put me in the back of the ocean behind my house… He hated the morbidity of funerals. If he knew he were being carted around for two weeks for show… he would hate that.”

Instead, Brooke said she paid her respects by placing her feet in the ocean with her children, a personal and spiritual moment of closure.

Perhaps the most shocking revelation was Brooke’s proactive removal from Hulk Hogan’s will: “I know my family… I’ve seen how certain members go after money… And I said, if and when my dad dies, this is going to be, pardon my French, a sh*tshow, and I want no part of it.”

She expressed concern about potential legal conflicts with Linda Hogan, Scientology, and others connected to the estate: “I don’t want to fight Linda. I don’t want to fight Scientology… I just said, ‘Take me off everything.’”

Brooke refuted rumors circulating about her alleged behavior in the wake of her father’s passing, including claims that she returned gifts or begged for forgiveness: “You can’t return flowers… My dad was not one to put things in a box. Everybody else relied on him for a paycheck. Now that golden goose is gone.”

She suggested that some individuals may be lashing out at her due to guilt, or fear of what she knows.

Brooke also revealed private conversations she had with her father regarding his third wife, Sky Daily, ahead of their marriage: “There was a worry in his voice… He said something that really took me aback… ‘If I broke up with her, it’d be bad.’ I asked, ‘What do you mean?’ and he said, ‘I don’t want to get into it.’”

Brooke didn’t shy away from the damage caused by the 2012 sex tape scandal involving Hulk Hogan, during which racial slurs were used in reference to her then-boyfriend: “Everybody focused on Hulk said the N-word… But I never got a direct apology. It was extremely embarrassing for me. I still get nasty comments.”

Brooke closed the interview with a stern message to those she believes are spreading misinformation: “Whoever continues to spew these lies—grab your best hold, grab your best lawyers, because I’m ready. My dad has finally been put to rest. Leave him alone. Leave me alone. Let the poor man go to heaven and just end it.”

