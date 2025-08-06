Booker T Praises Brock Lesnar’s WWE Return After Controversy

Following Brock Lesnar’s shocking return to WWE at SummerSlam Night 2, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T weighed in on the comeback during a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast. Booker expressed relief that Lesnar has had his “name cleared” and is back where he belongs, inside the squared circle.

Lesnar was absent from WWE programming for over a year, following his name being mentioned, though not as a defendant, in the Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE in early 2024. The suit alleged that McMahon had offered sexual favors from Grant to secure a new WWE contract for Lesnar.

Booker T said, “You know what? I’m glad he’s gotten past this drama. Because the hardest thing, you know, when you’re going through drama is just having to sit back and not being able to say anything. I’m glad he’s got his name cleared and now he’s able to get back in the ring and do what he does best.”

Booker praised Lesnar’s unique style and storied career, calling him a surefire Hall of Famer despite not fitting the mold of a classic in-ring technician: “Brock Lesnar has had a hell of a Hall of Fame career. He’s definitely been one of the best that this business has ever seen.”

He continued, “He didn’t do it the traditional route, like most wrestlers, as far as going out there having so-called five-star matches. He just went out there and beat the hell out of guys where you say, ‘Man, that was five stars.’ Five-star ass whoopin’.”

Booker also reflected on the damaging nature of public accusations, expressing empathy for Lesnar: “This world that we live in today, all it takes, boom… one allegation, one accusation, and your life could be uprooted totally. So I’m just glad, like I said, to see him back in the ring doing what he does best.”

Lesnar’s return came after John Cena’s match with Cody Rhodes, closing out SummerSlam with a thunderous F5 on the 17-time World Champion. The moment has sparked speculation of a major feud between Cena and Lesnar this fall, possibly culminating in Cena’s final match as part of his “The Last Time is Now” farewell tour.

