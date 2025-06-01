Carlito Expected To Leave WWE Soon

Carlito is reportedly wrapping up his current run with WWE, as word going around is that the company does not intend to renew his existing contract. Once the deal expires, the longtime star is expected to exit the promotion.

The 46-year-old, a second-generation talent from the legendary Colón family in Puerto Rico, was in action over the weekend for WWC. He defeated Ray Gonzalez to become the new Puerto Rican Champion for the promotion.

Carlito returned to WWE a few years ago and has recently been associated with The Judgment Day stable, which currently includes Finn Bálor, Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez. Although he made regular appearances alongside the faction, his last match for WWE took place during WrestleMania 41 Weekend in Las Vegas, where he competed in the 2025 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

