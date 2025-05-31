Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW

Following Friday night’s post-WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event episode of SmackDown, the company announced an additional match for next week’s RAW.

“The Best in the World,” CM Punk, “The Phenomenal,” AJ Styles, and El Grande Americano will compete in a Men’s Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match.

Also announced for the show is a Women’s Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match featuring “The Dark Angel,” Stephanie Vaquer, The Judgment Day’s WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, Liv Morgan, and Ivy Nile.

Join us every Monday night at 8/7c for live coverage of WWE RAW results.