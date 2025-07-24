Adam Pearce Shares Personal Tribute To Hulk Hogan

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has joined the growing list of names from across the wrestling world paying tribute to the late Hulk Hogan, who passed away at the age of 71. In a heartfelt Facebook post, Pearce reflected on how Hogan inspired him as a young fan in Chicago and later encouraged him during a vulnerable moment in his career.

Pearce opened his tribute with a nostalgic look back at watching Hogan’s early matches in the AWA, long before the explosion of cable television.

“I grew up in Chicagoland watching the AWA pre-cable via tin-foiled rabbit ears. The Incredible Hulk Hogan vs. the World Champion Nick Bockwinkel with Bobby Heenan. Original Hulk-a-Mania. Magic. I loved it.”

Pearce then shared a powerful and unexpected story from April 4, 2013, during a TNA Wrestling event in Jonesboro, Arkansas, where he was trying to secure a role as an agent. After a match didn’t go well, Pearce sat down backstage—only to find himself shoulder to shoulder with Hogan and Eric Bischoff.

“I’m working the first of two dates for TNA. Trying to get hired on as an agent… Wrestled a match against a talent I really liked and that they wanted to hopefully feature. It didn’t go well. I took the blame because I was senior.”

“I sit down to watch the rest of the matches, and Hulk sits next to me. Eric Bischoff next to him. Hulk asked me what I thought. I answered honestly. He told me what he thought. I’ll always appreciate his words.”

Pearce didn’t elaborate on what Hogan said, but made clear the words meant a great deal to him at a time of self-doubt.

“It Is Impossible to Overstate His Impact”

Pearce’s tribute also acknowledged Hogan’s complicated legacy while emphasizing his immeasurable contributions to the wrestling business.

“Over time people do many things, become loved and hated, rinse-and-repeat for those things, and if we’re all being honest, the emotions are warranted.”

“It is impossible to overstate the impact that Hulk Hogan had on our industry and the countless people that got into it because of him. In a roundabout way, I’m one of them.”

While Pearce idolized Bobby Heenan, he credited the magic between Heenan and Hogan for capturing his imagination.

“Rest Well, Sir”

Pearce ended his tribute with heartfelt gratitude: “Godspeed, Hulk Hogan. Thank you for all of the good. Thank you for your candor in a moment where I doubted myself. All love to his family, friends, and those lives he touched along the way. Rest well, sir. 🙏”

As tributes continue pouring in from all corners of the industry, Pearce’s story offers yet another glimpse into the personal side of Hogan — not just as a wrestling icon, but as someone who left an imprint on the people around him.